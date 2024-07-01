Avril Lavigne 'finally' hits Glastonbury stage after 22-ears wait

Avril Lavigne finally made her Glastonbury debut on Saturday evening.

Lavigne drew one of the biggest crowds the Other Stage has ever seen according to BBC report.

Reflecting on her long-awaited performance, Lavigne told the outlet, "I can't believe its taken me 22 years to finally play Glastonbury, but it was amazing."

"The audience were incredible, everyone was up on shoulders, holding signs and there were colourful smoke bombs going off, it was just so cool," the Complicated singer continued.

Lavigne, who recently released greatest hits album and is currently on North American tour, added, "I've had seven albums and done seven tours and it's just as exciting as ever."

She shared that her music resonates with fans because her lyrics are 'relatable.'

The Sk8er Boi hitmaker said, "It's always been important for me to write and be real," adding, "I'm writing about stuff that I went through in high school, like having a crush on a guy for the first time, experiencing love and what that feels like."