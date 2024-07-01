Dua Lipa gets beau Callum Turner support at Glastonbury amid miming claims

Dua Lipa was spotted supported by boyfriend Callum Turner at Glastonbury after recent miming accusations.

As reported by DailyMail, Lipa and Turner appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed fourth day of Glastonbury Festival.

The duo, who have been dating since January 2024, coordinated in all-black outfits with the Houdini hitmaker showcasing her style in a black jacket paired with opaque tights and lace-up knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Callum opted for casual look with a black jacket, jeans, and a baseball cap.

Their appearance together comes shortly after Dua Lipa addressed claims of lip-syncing during her Pyramid Stage performance.

"I don't mime," she told the outlet.

Following her performance, fans accused the singe of miming as one told BBC, "Imagine paying all that money to go Glastonbury to stand there and watch Dua Lipa mime the song and not even sing it. How bad."

With another writing on X, "It's a shame #DuaLipa can't sing live. Don't turn up to glasto and mime. Rubbish."