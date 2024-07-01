Travis Kelce goes an extra mile for Taylor Swift's Dublin concert

Travis Kelce once again went above and beyond to support Taylor.

According to Page Six, the tight end rushed from his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in California to Dublin, Ireland where Taylor rocked the stage for her Eras Tour concert.

Travis attended his pal’s ceremony in Calabasas, California, on Saturday night and jetted off in a plan right after his nuptials to attend the gig on Sunday night, the outlet reported.

Fans spotted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a VIP tent as his girlfriend took the stage for her third gig at Aviva Stadium.

Other than Travis, celebrities like Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks and “Bridgerton” star Florence Hunt were also there at the event.

The night before the wedding, he was also seen grooving in the same club as Tristian Thompson and Leonardo DiCaprio, according to gossip blog Deuxmoi.

Travis has been travelling back and forth from Europe to attend all three of Taylor’s shows in London from June 21 to June 23 where he was again joined by A-listers like Tom Cruise, Prince William, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and more.