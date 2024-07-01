Meghan Markle finally reacts to father Thomas Markle's interview?

Meghan Markle’s true feelings over her father Thomas Markle’s latest interview have been disclosed by an insider.



Speaking to OK! Magazine UK, the insider claimed the Duchess feels ‘under attack’ after Thomas Markle’s latest interview, where he expressed hope for reconciliation with daughter and wants to see Archie and Lilibet.

The source claimed, “It’s been a hard week for Meghan and she feels like she’s constantly under attack. The revelations about her and her dad’s private talks have been hard as she thought she had moved on from that.”

The report further says Meghan’s lack of relationship with royal family and her own (except her mother Doria Ragland) has left her feeling “quite isolated.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Thomas said in the recent interview: "I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."