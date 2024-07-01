BTS's Jin announces first ever showbiz return after military stint

South Korean famous boy band BT member Jin is set to appear on the variety program, an outdoor reality show.

According to the STAR NEWS, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, will be starring as a guest worker on the MBC variety program The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. The pop star has already finished filming. However, the broadcast schedule is not yet decided.

The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island is a variety program about a vacation that takes place on an uninhabited island where Ahn Jung Hwan has fixed a deserted house.

During the show, guests who want to escape the busy city and dream of living amidst nature can check in to the ‘half-star hotel’ on the island. Ahn Jung Hwan and his workers dream of delivering five-star service to the guests at the island hotel.

For those who are unaware, Jin was discharged from the military on June 12 after serving for 18 months and celebrated with a special in-person event called 'BTS FESTA'.

Besides him, the band consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write or co-produce much of their material. It is mandatory for every South Korean man to enlist in military service for 18 to 21 months.