 
Geo News

Will Smith gives electrifying performance of new song ‘You Can Make It': Watch

Will Smith has made his music comeback with new single ' You Can Make It'

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Will Smith gives electrifying performance of new song ‘You Can Make It: Watch

Will Smith is back in the music business and has even performed his new song You Can Make It recently.

Smith took to the stage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, after releasing the song on Friday.

The Aladdin star began his performance after telling the crowd: “I don’t know who needs to hear this right now but whatever’s going on in your life, I’m here to tell you, you can make it.”

Smith’s new song features empowering lyrics like, “The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to enjoy / The harder the fall, the higher you soar / God opens a window when the devil closes the door / Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rear view I see adversity was the gift.”

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star’s new song comes after he released his last studio album Lost and Found, in 2005. He also put out a single titled Get Lit in 2017.

A day before the release of the song, Will Smith took to his Instagram to share a video of himself playing the song on a piano. He wrote in the caption: “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”

Princess Anne's royal duties in 'jeopardy' after horse riding accident
Princess Anne's royal duties in 'jeopardy' after horse riding accident
Meghan Markle desperate to make new venture work
Meghan Markle desperate to make new venture work
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's rough patch exposed by an astrologer
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's rough patch exposed by an astrologer
Ben Affleck chooses Jennifer Garner over Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck chooses Jennifer Garner over Jennifer Lopez?
Meghan Markle turning into a money spinner in need of a major change
Meghan Markle turning into a money spinner in need of a major change
Major reason why Prince Harry hasn't fulfilled King Charles' sweet wish
Major reason why Prince Harry hasn't fulfilled King Charles' sweet wish
Taylor Swift's Eras tour: Which country is her next stop?
Taylor Swift's Eras tour: Which country is her next stop?
Prince William makes major decision for Kate Middleton
Prince William makes major decision for Kate Middleton