King Charles’ need for Kate Middleton is becoming palpable as hopes dashed

Kate Middleton’s cancer battle has sparked a lot of palpable desperation for her recovery, especially since hopes keep getting dashed.

Everything has been claimed by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “Going forward, every event where we might hope to see the Princess of Wales in the coming months will now come with an anticipation and a hopefulness – and therefore weight on her – that was not there before her Trooping return.”

In the eyes of the expert, “It’s a double-edged sword because that ‘everything else’ could also end up translating to raised hopes being dashed again and again.”

Because King Charles’ “need for her to get back out there and to fly the proverbial flag,” is almost palpable.

