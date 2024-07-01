Queen Camilla honours Kate Middleton with latest move

Queen Camilla has seemingly honoured Princess of Wales Kate Middleton by hosting a special garden party for a boy, who missed palace party due to traffic earlier.



Tony Hudgell is affectionately referred to as Kate Middleton’s "best friend", and has met the Princess several times.

Tony was abused so badly by his birth parents and he had both legs amputated. He was invited by King Charles to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The palace took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a video with caption, “When Tony and Lyla came to tea.”

Brain tumour patient Lyla O'Donovan, too had missed the May party, with ill-health.

They both saw the Changing of the Guard then met the Queen and had tea in the garden summer house.

According to the People magazine, during the gathering, Queen Camilla also presented Tony with a British Empire Medal (BEM), following his nomination in the 2024 New Year Honours.

However, Kate Middleton could not meet Tony this time as she is undergoing cancer treatment.

The child has co-founded the Tony Hudgell Foundation.