‘One Piece' beings season 2 production with THESE new and returning actors

'One Piece’ has begun production with new and returning actors

Hit live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga One Piece has begun the production of season 2 in South Africa.

A video of the Straw Hats regrouping at The Going Merry set in Cape Town to begin the filming has been released. The Starw Hat Crew is cast as: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Along with the Straw Hats, villains Buggy (Jeff Ward) and Alvida (Isorelys Paulino) are also set to return since they paired up against Luffy.



Michael Dorman‘s Pirate King Gold Roger is also set to return in season 2. New cast members include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Spilling the beans on what One Piece season 2 will be about, showrunner Matt Owens said: “When the Season 2 writers’ room got together, we knew how far we were going to get and that this character Dr. Kureha was going to be a big part of the season.”

“Oda told everyone we’ll be meeting Chopper in Season 2,” he added.

“The place that we were talking about all of Season 1, we’re in it now,” he added of the Grand Line.