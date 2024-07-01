 
Paul Mescal huge muscles frighten Pedro Pascal after 'Gladiator II'

July 01, 2024

After the Gladiator II shoot, Pedro Pescal has a fear of facing Paul Mescal in a fight again because of his bulky physique in the film.

In a chat with Vanity Fair, the Narcos star weighed in on his co-star transformation for Ridley Scott’s sequel.

“He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again,” he noted.

Pedro continued, “To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger….It’s brutal, man. I call him Brick Wall Paul.”

Paul, on the other hand, told the magazine he wants to see as a true warrior on the big screen.

“I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan,” he said.

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior.”

The 28-year-old added, “Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling."

"You carry yourself differently. It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film.”

