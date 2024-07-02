 
Mark Consuelos rocks new haircut for upcoming role

The host revealed his brand-new haircut and upcoming role

July 02, 2024

Mark Consuelos debuted a brand new haircut for summer.

On Monday, July 1, during the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 53 actor showed off his new buzz cut.

Consuelos announced the new hair look by saying, "Do not adjust your TV screens — yes, I got my haircut.”

"It’s like a chinchilla!" he added.

His wife and cohost, Kelly Ripa then said while rubbing his head, "I’ve never rubbed an actual chinchilla but I suspect this is what it feels like.”

She went on to say, “We should give everyone in the audience an opportunity. ... Look at how I take it all for granted, don’t I? I take it all for granted!"

Consuelos noted that he has been cutting his hair, “every couple of years” since he got married to Ripa but she explained that he “didn’t have a choice” and “had to do it.”

The host mentioned that the reason behind his haircut was his upcoming project which he did not reveal.

"Yeah, I got a TV job, a role in a pilot, and they said, ‘Can you cut it short?’ And I said, ‘How short? … Military?’ And they said, ‘Military,’ " the Riverdale alum said.

While not elaborating much about his new role, Consuelos confirmed that he not playing any military role.

