Elizabeth Debicki steers clear of horror movies despite leading 'MaXXXine’

Elizabeth Debicki can act in a horror movie but watching one is not on her bucket list.



During a recent interview with People magazine, the MaXXXine actress revealed that despite being starred in the horror film, she stopped watching horror movies after her friends pranked her when she was a teenager.

She recalled the prank while chatting with the outlet, "Like every teenager I went to sleepovers and birthday parties and got scared with people.”

"I think my horror-watching days ended one day when I was watching — I can't remember [which movie] — with my best friend. We were like 16 and her dad, classic, went around the house and knocked on the window and scared the s--- out of us,” Debicki revealed.

The Crown actress went on to say, "I was like, I never need to be that scared again. I'm a low-risk individual in life,”

"I don't like rollercoasters, I don't like horror films. My job injects enough adrenaline into me on a daily basis, and so I generally avoid them,” Debick explained her fear.

For those unversed, the actress played the role of Mia Goth in the latest horror-thriller film MaXXXine.