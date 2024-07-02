Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui join hands to launch clothing brand 'Cast & Crew'

(From left to right) Pakistani actors Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Aijaz Aslam. — Instagram/faysalquraishi

Pakistan's veteran actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, who have shared the screen together on multiple occasions, have now ventured into the world of fashion as they launched their clothing brand "Cast & Crew", offering everything from jackets to slippers which will be made-to-order.

Both the actors inaugurated their brand's store located in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 in a star-studded launch which was attended by various other showbiz personalities with the likes of Aijaz Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Faysal Quraishi, Yasir Hussain, Mariyam Nafees, Zara Noor Abbas along with business personalities.

The brand's store provides a wide array of fashion choices to consumers including both Western and Eastern attire options such as pants, shirts, T-shirts as well as shalwar kameez.

It also offers footwear options including shoes and slippers along with accessories such as belts, sunglasses, fragrances, etc.



The brand is equipped with modern machines and also provides the option of un-stitched clothes to the consumers as well as stitched ones.

Commenting on the brand, showbiz personalities have said that it is "up to international standards".

The launch was also attended by United Arab Emirates' Karachi Consul General Dr Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi who praised the quality of the product being offered by the brand.

Expressing their views, Saeed and Siddiqui said that they want to keep their brand up to international standards so that they are able to provide the best products to the masses.