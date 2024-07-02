Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's separate lives unearthed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already living separate lives, sources reveal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage has been reportedly going through a rough patch. As per the sources, despite maintaining a happy couple reputation in front of the public, there have been claims about the couple living “separate lives."

According to news sources, Ben is :still very protective of Jennifer". These speculations about Bennifer’s demise started in May when Ben was noticeably absent from Jennifer's side at high-profile events, like this year's Met Gala.

It is pertinent to mention that Ben was also missing from the premiere of J. Lo's Netflix film Atlas, which coincided with the Met Gala month as well.

Furthermore, J. Lo also liked an Instagram post about troubled relationships right after Ben's no-show at the Met Gala. The post said, “You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. In regards to that, Lo and the Gone Girl actor, have been separated since March."

Later on, Jennifer and Ben listed their $61 million Beverly Hills home for sale, which they bought together in 2023, following their 2022 wedding.

What added to the speculation was Jennifer's solo trip in Italy in late June with her friends. Paparazzi captured her lounging on a boat by herself while Affleck was not seen around.

Prior to their recent marriage, the Bennifer couple got engaged in 2002 after dating for a few months but called off their engagement and split in 2004.