Margot Robbie turns 34: Check out 'Barbie' star's net worth

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress, is celebrating her birthday today.

As the Barbie actress is celebrating her 34th birthday this year, take a look at her net worth.

As per Yahoo, Robbie has an estimated net worth of $60-70 million in 2024.

Her income comes from several sources as she earns a significant salary from her acting in movies such as Barbie, Suicide Squad, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For instance, she earned $50 million in salary and box office bonuses for her role in the comedy fantasy film.



Apart from acting, she is also a successful producer. She has her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which produces films and TV series, adding to her revenue.

LuckyChap’s focus on uplifting women in the industry has also positioned Robbie as a prominent figure in film and TV production.

Robbie also has profitable endorsement deals with brands like Calvin Klein, Nissan, and Chanel.

Moreover, the Hollywood beauty recently launched her own gin brand, Papa Salt.

Apart from acting and owning a production company, Robbie has invested in real estate, which adds to her net worth.

Also, in 2021, Robbie sold a house for around $3.45 million. She also bought another home in Hollywood Hills for $950,000 in 2018, which she later sold for $1.2 million in 2020.

In addition to this, Robbie’s massive social media presence helps her to make money through sponsored posts and marketing collaborations as she has 3.1 million followers.