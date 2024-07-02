 
Geo News

Meghan Markle planned David Beckham's exclusion by Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s exclusion order against David Beckham has just sparked some massive insights

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Meghan Markle planned David Beckhams exclusion by Prince Harry
Meghan Markle planned David Beckham's exclusion by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for planning the exclusion order she issued to Prince Harry.

Insight into this snub, that was issued at the time of the Invictus Games, has been issued by Tom Bower.

However, it is pertinent to mention that it has has been going for a number of years.

Mr Bower recounted the entire thing in his book The House of Beckham: Money, S** and Power.

In it he wrote, “Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium.”

“Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed [as to] why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”

“Photographs of the two together were forbidden,” at the time so “the royal snub was brutal,” and “David Beckham was puzzled.”

To make matters worse, “The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan.”

“She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria,” the expert also revealed before signing off from the conversation. 

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly responds to Firerose's latest accusations
Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly responds to Firerose's latest accusations
Princess Diana told journalist reason King Charles was 'cross' with her before wedding
Princess Diana told journalist reason King Charles was 'cross' with her before wedding
Meghan Markle refused to be run by 'men in grey suits' in Royal Family
Meghan Markle refused to be run by 'men in grey suits' in Royal Family
Luke Bryan says THESE three stars may replace Katy Perry in American Idol
Luke Bryan says THESE three stars may replace Katy Perry in American Idol
Meghan Thee Stallion gushes over her late mom as the 'Coldest Rapper Ever'
Meghan Thee Stallion gushes over her late mom as the 'Coldest Rapper Ever'
Jake Paltrow credits father Bruce Paltrow for inspiration in 'June Zero'
Jake Paltrow credits father Bruce Paltrow for inspiration in 'June Zero'
Bonnie Bartlett reveals secrets behind 73 year marriage to William Daniels
Bonnie Bartlett reveals secrets behind 73 year marriage to William Daniels
Mickey Guyton opens up about her ‘Biggest Fear' about Black country music
Mickey Guyton opens up about her ‘Biggest Fear' about Black country music