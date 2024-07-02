Meghan Markle planned David Beckham's exclusion by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for planning the exclusion order she issued to Prince Harry.

Insight into this snub, that was issued at the time of the Invictus Games, has been issued by Tom Bower.

However, it is pertinent to mention that it has has been going for a number of years.

Mr Bower recounted the entire thing in his book The House of Beckham: Money, S** and Power.

In it he wrote, “Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium.”

“Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed [as to] why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”

“Photographs of the two together were forbidden,” at the time so “the royal snub was brutal,” and “David Beckham was puzzled.”

To make matters worse, “The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan.”

“She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria,” the expert also revealed before signing off from the conversation.