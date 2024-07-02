 
Geo News

Bianca Censori, North West kick off Japan trip with rare date

Bianca Censori, Kanye West and his eldest daughter, North have been spotted on a grocery store run in Japan

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Bianca Censori, North West kick off Japan trip with rare date
Bianca Censori, North West kick off Japan trip with rare date

Bianca Censori, Kanye West and West’s eldest daughter, North West was spotted on a grocery store run just recently.

According to photos published on social media, Bianca and North were captured carrying a few small groceries while at a FamilyMart checkout counter on Monday, July 1. 

Seemingly, Bianca paid for the items while North appeared to be using her phone. 

During the outing, the 29-year-old was spotted wearing a nude-colored bodysuit and matching heels. 

In regards to this, this wasn’t the first time that the stepmother and stepdaughter were spotted hanging out together. Back in February, they were seen going for a walk in Paris.

Kim and Kayne got married in 2014 until she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. They finalized their divorce in November 2022, and West tied the knot with Bianca the following month. 

Since then, Kayne and Bianca have been going strong in terms of their relationship as they’ve appeared at many fashion shows and events around the world. 

Fans have also spotted them around Los Angeles on various outings.

However, at the same time, its been reported by Page Six that Kim feels uncomfortable about the fact Bianca is getting closer to her children. 

Sources reveals that, the reality TV star may have felt upset as photographs came out of her daughter, North, and Bianca holding hands at Kanye’s surprise birthday party. 

A source also shared that North finds her new step-mum “super cool.”

Bianca Censori, North West kick off Japan trip with rare date

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shared a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram story after word of the couple’s wedding came out. One story said, “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.” She shared another and added, “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you.”

Margot Robbie turns 34: Check out 'Barbie' star's net worth
Margot Robbie turns 34: Check out 'Barbie' star's net worth
Paul Mescal spills how he got role in ‘Gladiator II'
Paul Mescal spills how he got role in ‘Gladiator II'
Simon Cowell vows not to end up like his dad as he shares future plans
Simon Cowell vows not to end up like his dad as he shares future plans
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui join hands to launch clothing brand 'Cast & Crew' video
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui join hands to launch clothing brand 'Cast & Crew'
Jamie Foxx Advil intake pushed him into '20 days' of trouble
Jamie Foxx Advil intake pushed him into '20 days' of trouble
Princess Diana brother 'discomforted' Prince Harry over Meghan Markle
Princess Diana brother 'discomforted' Prince Harry over Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle dad Thomas says she is denying Archie, Lili of 'birth right'
Meghan Markle dad Thomas says she is denying Archie, Lili of 'birth right'
David Beckham snubbed by Prince Harry on 'Meghan Markle's order': Author
David Beckham snubbed by Prince Harry on 'Meghan Markle's order': Author