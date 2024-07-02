Bianca Censori, North West kick off Japan trip with rare date

Bianca Censori, Kanye West and West’s eldest daughter, North West was spotted on a grocery store run just recently.

According to photos published on social media, Bianca and North were captured carrying a few small groceries while at a FamilyMart checkout counter on Monday, July 1.

Seemingly, Bianca paid for the items while North appeared to be using her phone.

During the outing, the 29-year-old was spotted wearing a nude-colored bodysuit and matching heels.

In regards to this, this wasn’t the first time that the stepmother and stepdaughter were spotted hanging out together. Back in February, they were seen going for a walk in Paris.

Kim and Kayne got married in 2014 until she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. They finalized their divorce in November 2022, and West tied the knot with Bianca the following month.

Since then, Kayne and Bianca have been going strong in terms of their relationship as they’ve appeared at many fashion shows and events around the world.

Fans have also spotted them around Los Angeles on various outings.

However, at the same time, its been reported by Page Six that Kim feels uncomfortable about the fact Bianca is getting closer to her children.

Sources reveals that, the reality TV star may have felt upset as photographs came out of her daughter, North, and Bianca holding hands at Kanye’s surprise birthday party.

A source also shared that North finds her new step-mum “super cool.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shared a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram story after word of the couple’s wedding came out. One story said, “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.” She shared another and added, “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you.”