Jamie Dornan reveals recent texts with Dakota Johnson 

July 02, 2024

Jamie Dornan reveals texts with Dakota Johnson, indicating that she is still part of Jamie Dornan's social network.

Jamie began to length by admitting that he is still in contact in the franchise and is looking forward to spending quality time with her and fiancé Chris Martin.

Furthermore, Jamie told Metro at the Into Film Awards July 1. "I was just texting with her a couple days ago. I think she's London bound a wee bit over the next few weeks so trying to see her and Chris for dinner."

It is pertinent to mention that to stay connected seems important for both of them as Dakota previously mentioned that Jamie has become like family to her.

In regards to that, back in June 2022 at Vanity Fair, Dakota stated, "There was never a time when we didn't get along. I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me."

Recently, Coldplay performed at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, and Dakota was seen supporting her fiancé. During a live stream, the actress was captured watching Martin perform with his band from the side of the stage. 

