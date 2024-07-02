Zayn Malik shares daughter's adorable reaction to learning that her dad is a singer

Zayn Malik shares his daughter’s sweet reaction when she learned that her father is a singer.

Zayn Malik recently shared on The Zach Sang Show that his 3-year-old daughter, Khai thinks every song is 'the best song ever'.

In regards to that, former One Direction member told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview that Khai has not only started to remember lyrics, but ever since she has learned that her dad is a singer, she’s known to ask people whenever any song is playing, “Is my baba singing?”

As of right now, it’s one of the 'small joys' Zayn Malik is trying to hold onto as his daughter is getting older.

Zayn began at length by admitting “It goes by fast! Being a father has only inspired me and made me a better human. My daughter is my whole life and has given me purpose.”

Furthermore, this is not the first time the 31-year-old has discussed his daughter’s growing musical prowess.

There he acknowledged his daughter’s abilities on The Zach Sang Show in May by saying, "She's not expert-level, but she's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff. You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."