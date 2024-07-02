Drake fans blast Rick Ross for playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track

Drake fans were offended to see Canadian-born rapper Rick Ross disrespect him on stage.



The Everyday Hustle rapper was confronted by angry fans during Sunday’s Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver.

As per TMZ, about 15 men formed a human wall around Ross and his crew to make sure he doesn't get away as he closed the show at 10:30 p.m. with Not Like Us.

In a viral video circulating on Instagram, the groups can be seen arguing as Lamar’s diss track played in the background.

The argument escalated as men from both groups are then spotted kicking and punching one another until one of them ended up on the ground.



Another video showed that Ross' security steps in immediately and escorts him away.

It hasn't been disclosed if Ross or any of the other men sustained serious injuries during the fight or if any arrests were made.

Ross took to Instagram the next morning with a photo of himself standing in front of his private plane.

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

No injuries were visible as he shared another closeup of himself drinking orange juice.

Page Six reported that Drake and Ross were on-and-off friends and collaborators for over a decade until a recent falling out.

It’s unclear what ruined their longtime partnership and things worsened in March 2024 when Drake reportedly invited Ross’s ex Cristina Mackey to his concert.

