 
Geo News

Drake fans blast Rick Ross for playing Kendrick Lamar's diss track

Drake's fans take charge as Rick Ross plays Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at a music festival in Vancouver

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Drake fans blast Rick Ross for playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track
Drake fans blast Rick Ross for playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track

Drake fans were offended to see Canadian-born rapper Rick Ross disrespect him on stage.

The Everyday Hustle rapper was confronted by angry fans during Sunday’s Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver.

As per TMZ, about 15 men formed a human wall around Ross and his crew to make sure he doesn't get away as he closed the show at 10:30 p.m. with Not Like Us.

In a viral video circulating on Instagram, the groups can be seen arguing as Lamar’s diss track played in the background.

The argument escalated as men from both groups are then spotted kicking and punching one another until one of them ended up on the ground.

Drake fans blast Rick Ross for playing Kendrick Lamars diss track

Another video showed that Ross' security steps in immediately and escorts him away.

It hasn't been disclosed if Ross or any of the other men sustained serious injuries during the fight or if any arrests were made.

Ross took to Instagram the next morning with a photo of himself standing in front of his private plane.

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

No injuries were visible as he shared another closeup of himself drinking orange juice.

Drake fans blast Rick Ross for playing Kendrick Lamars diss track

Page Six reported that Drake and Ross were on-and-off friends and collaborators for over a decade until a recent falling out. 

It’s unclear what ruined their longtime partnership and things worsened in March 2024 when Drake reportedly invited Ross’s ex Cristina Mackey to his concert.

Are Eddie Murphy and longtime fiancee Paige Butcher secretly married?
Are Eddie Murphy and longtime fiancee Paige Butcher secretly married?
Naomi Campbell recalls her insecurities: 'They compared me to Olive Oyl'
Naomi Campbell recalls her insecurities: 'They compared me to Olive Oyl'
Joseph Quinn reveals first 'embarrassing' interaction with Taylor Swift
Joseph Quinn reveals first 'embarrassing' interaction with Taylor Swift
Bianca Censori hits back at accuser over X-rated videos claim
Bianca Censori hits back at accuser over X-rated videos claim
Meghan Markle's financial dreams come true as Prince Harry risks ‘burnout'
Meghan Markle's financial dreams come true as Prince Harry risks ‘burnout'
Sophie Turner feels like a show character in new loved up post
Sophie Turner feels like a show character in new loved up post
Meghan Markle planned David Beckham's exclusion by Prince Harry
Meghan Markle planned David Beckham's exclusion by Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's separate lives unearthed
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's separate lives unearthed