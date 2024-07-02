David Beckham ‘nervous' as daughter Harper about to become teenager

David Beckham is getting more protective as his daughter Harper grows up

David Beckham is getting more protective over his and Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper as she gets close to her 13th birthday.

David, who shares kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and Harper with Victoria, is missing the time his daughter was just a little girl.

“David and Harper have such a special bond. He is naturally a protective dad, so obviously, he's nervous of anyone hurting his little girl,” a tipster told Heat magazine.

“She's still so young, so a lot of this is hypothetical and he knows any dating will be purely innocent. But he also knows it's going to get harder for him the older she gets," explained the source.

The football legend is said to be getting nostalgic as Harper develops a sense of fashion and follows in her mother’s footsteps. "Over the past few months, Harper has really started changing," the mole noted.

They added: "She's getting dressed up a lot more, using make-up, having her hair done, going out with friends, and is always chatting about fashion and beauty with her mum. In some ways, David yearns for those days when she was still little."