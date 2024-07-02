Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged for 'buying respect' with ‘awards’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticized for using good PR and awards to buy the public's respect instead of actually working for their benefit.



Speaking on Talk TV, royal expert Kinsey Schofield accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for prioritizing "collecting trophies" over genuine service.

She referred to Harry's recent nomination for the Pat Tillman Award and Meghan's acceptance of awards for her Archetypes podcast, which was canceled and also criticized by her own network.

"I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don't understand what they're for, than this life of service that they promised us,” she said of the Sussexes.

“How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was cancelled and slammed by her own network?

"This is all a game to them [Harry and Meghan],” she accused the duo. :I guess they're trying to buy the public's respect, they're trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals."