Cardi B responds to outrage after video of fiery on-stage outburst goes viral

Cardi B came to justify her actions after a video showing her cursing at her production team went viral.

During her performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where she headlined the BET Experience concert ahead of Sunday's BET Awards, Cardi encountered multiple technical issues.

In a viral video, the rapper can be seen curing her production team mid-performance.

"Y’all messing up my pyros, the fans is off, y’all messing up my music. What am I paying y’all for? Turn my fan on, bitch," Cardi can be heard in the video.

This outburst sparked controversy with fans criticizing her behavior. One X user wrote, "No one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace."

However, taking to X Cardi responded to the criticism, explaining that she paid 350,000 dollars upfront for the show's production elements, including pyrotechnics and fans, which were not properly managed.

Cardi B tells fans to 'shut up' after on-stage outburst at BET Experience

"Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable…" the rapper wrote.

Cardi added, "don’t half ass my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half ass when it comes to paying.. don’t tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same ho talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason."