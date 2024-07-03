Prince Harry has lost Prince William for good

Prince Harry has seemingly gone above the pail and has lost what little chance he had left to win back favor with the future monarch.

This warning about the future Prince Harry is slated to be staring at has been issued by former royal butler Grant Harrold.

According to a report by the New York Post he weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews.

Per the former aide, “[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust,” so “it’s difficult when you’re a future monarch.”

“I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally,” though, the butler also admitted.

Because “That was a very different relationship built on trust.”

Hence, with all that in mind, he feels “It’s going to take time” because while “William is a tough character. He’s a good guy.”

All in all, before signing off the expert also voiced his own feelings on the matter and admitted, “I’d like to think that their relationship will get back on track. But yes, it is unlikely.”