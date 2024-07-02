 
Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri's perfect response to wedding dress haters

Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri hit back at critics of her wedding dress

July 02, 2024

Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri has shut down criticism over her wedding dress which showed ample cleavage.

Eva tied the knot with fiancé Ian Hock in a dreamy ceremony in New York. The Middle of Nowhere star looked stunning in a vintage dress with a low-cut neckline and showed off her cleavage.


She shared a slew of beautiful images and videos from the ceremony to her Instagram account, where trolls criticized her dress for showing too much.

“What an unflattering dress!! They're just loose rolling around in there. I've never seen a design cut like that before in my life,” one person wrote.

“Ummm… ma’am… I don’t know how to say this but I think you forgot the top to your dress,” wrote another.

“Who said, “That looks good on you” ?!? Someone should have been honest,” mocked another.

Responding to the mean comments on the post, Eva posted more pictures on her Instagram story and zoomed in on her chest telling the haters, "And to anyone who is scandalized by my br**sts not being put away. Feel free to screenshot this for later."

