Pedro Pascal gives unique nickname to Paul Mescal

Photo: Pedro Pascal reveals why would not fight Paul Mescal

Pedro Pascal explained why he gave a unique nickname to Paul Mescal after fighting him in Ridley Scott’s sequel.

Pedro Pascal recently sat down for a confessional with Variety Fair and weighed in on different aspects of the much-anticipated sequel of 2000's Gladiators, which will be released in theatres in November 2024.

During this chat, the Game of Thrones alum talked openly about his co-star Paul Mescal.

Pedro went on to reveal that Paul has gotten so sturdy that now he calls him by a new nickname.

Heaping praise for his co-star, Pedro called him "fit," "talented" and "much younger."

"I call him Brick Wall Paul,” the 49-year-old actor revealed before discussing a new topic.

For those unversed, the cast of Gladiators II includes a long list of stars such as Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Fred Hechinger, and Connie Nielsen.

Speaking of this flick, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn admitted in another chat with Variety that the fans will get to witness "some fantastic performances in it."

He also added of the sequel, “It's paying homage to the first film, but very much making it its own thing. There's some fantastic performances in it."

"I'm very much looking forward to people seeing it - if not a little nervous about it," Josephy remarked before signing off from the chat.