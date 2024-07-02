Prince Harry backed by key persons amid award controversy

Prince Harry's upcoming award is being questioned by many

Prince Harry has the support of important personalities amid the backlash over ESPN's decision to award him the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Per TMZ, at least two former winners of the prize support Harry and think he deserves the prize. They also say that the network isn’t doing this for publicity as the ceremony is attended by numerous celebrities every year.

Jake Wood, who won the prize in 2018, says Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is perfect for the award due to his military service and the founding of the Invictus Games in his dedication to veterans.

Jake, a U.S. Marine and former college football player, thinks Harry’s 2 tours of service in Afghanistan and the Invictus Games make him a good fit since he could’ve spent his life as a royal doing any other things than thinking about veterans.

He also defended ESPN against claims of a PR stunt, expressing that the Prince is unlike other celebrities and the network doesn’t need that publicity due the ceremony being so heavily covered and attended by many celebrities every year.

Another winner Israel Del Toro Jr., who won the award in 2017, says Harry is being honored for 10 years of the Invictus Games and his dedication to veterans.

This comes after Pat Tillman’s mom heavily criticized Harry being awarded, calling him “a controversial and divisive” person and arguing that the award should instead go to an unsung hero like it has been up till now.