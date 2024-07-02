 
Taylor Swift, Prince William meeting unveils key detail about him and Kate

Prince William and Taylor Swift's happy encounter has revealed something about Kate and him

By
Web Desk

July 02, 2024

Prince William’s meeting with Taylor Swift proves he and Kate Middleton are "triple-A celebs."

Taylor met the Prince of Wales when he attended one of her London shows with his kids Prince George, 10 and Princess Charlotte, nine.

The royals took selfies with the Grammy winner and her beau Travis Kelce, who went on to gush about his meeting with them on his podcast New Heights.

He told his brother Jason, "Obviously we're backstage meeting him, he was there with little George and Charlotte. They were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, be an American idiot and shake their hand.”

Weighing in on the meeting, royal expert Charles Rae told the Sun: "When you meet a member of the royal family you are in effect meeting a triple-A celebrity.”

"It blows you away believe me. It happened to me when I first met a member of the royal family as well. I'm not surprised Travis was blown away and came out with those sort of comments,” he added. 

