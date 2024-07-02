 
Suki Waterhouse reveals why she fell for Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse weighed in meeting Robert Pattinson in 2018

July 02, 2024

Photo: Suki Waterhouse reveals why she fell for Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse reportedly felt the spark between her and Robert when she connected with him during a star-studded event.

The songstress, who recently welcomed a baby daughter with Robert, sat down for an interview with British Vogue for their August issue.

During this chat, Suki was asked about her romance with the Batman actor.

Recalling their meetup in 2018, the mother of one shared, “It was very, very intense.”

“There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters. ... Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penélope [Cruz] were there … and, you know, everyone was really acting,” she added.

She then shared the topic of discussion which ultimately led them to get “told off."

Suki continued to reveal, “I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” adding that they “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing.”

"There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much," Suki also recalled before noting what potentially drew them together.

She claimed that they “both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness”

Gushing over her partner, Suki disclosed, “I think Rob’s quite funny."

"I light up when I’m around him,” Suki confessed before moving to a new topic. 

