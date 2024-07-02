 
Suki Waterhouse reflects on ‘sadistic' romances in 20s, including Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse is breaking her silence on Bradley Cooper romance

July 02, 2024

Suki Waterhouse is opening up on her relationship with Bradley Cooper, almost a decade after their breakup.

Suki, who’s now married to actor Robert Pattinson, opened up about the breakup in the August 2024 British Vogue cover story.

She shared: “When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating.”

The 32-year-old singer added that she’s “pretty strong at this point” after “a decade of working [her]self out.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star dated the Maestro star from 2013 to 2015. Cooper then went on to get serious with model Irina Shayk and welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in 2017. He’s currently dating model Gigi Hadid, who shares a daughter named Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.

Waterhouse, on the other hand, went on to date her now-husband Pattinson in 2018. The duo welcomed a daughter together in March this year.

Waterhouse further reflected on the relationships she had in her “sadistic” 20s, saying, “I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished. When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”

