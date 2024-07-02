 
Zac Efron compares Joey King to Matthew Perry in sweet compliment

July 02, 2024

Zac Efron just paid his A Family Affair co-star Joey King the biggest compliment that he could by comparing her comedic talent to Matthew Perry.

In a new interview, Efron said King’s "physical comedy" is comparable to his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry.

“When you walk in the room when Nicole [Kidman] and I are hooking up — it's one of the funniest things ever," the High School Musical star told King.

"I think that was one of the most brilliant physical-comedy bits I've seen in a long time. That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius,” he added.

“Oh, that's so nice of you," King gushed. "Oh, gosh."

Perry, who gained global fame due to his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died in October of “acute effects of ketamine.”

In November, Efron said he’d be honored to play Perry in a biopic, after it was revealed that the late actor wanted that.

“I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it," he said. 

