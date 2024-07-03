Travis Kelce expresses real feelings for reality TV

Travis Kelce expresses real feelings on reality TV

Travis Kelce is making his choice as he is asking to pick between TV and sports.

The famous footballer spoke on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast this week and talked about his rejecting upcoming reality series titled ‘Receiver.’

The series as a follow up of the 2023 instalment starring Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking about his experience with the camera, Kelce adds: “After Pat did it, I did get asked about it. I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything,” Kelce said.

“I’m way over the reality s---. I’m out on that s---,” he added.

Kelce then spoke about his time hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

He said: “It was kind of like The Bachelor, except instead of roses I handed out footballs," he began in his monologue.

"And instead of watching, people did not,” Kelce continued to joke. “It was a little embarrassing, but I got really good at reality TV,” Kelce noted.