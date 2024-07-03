 
'Bridgerton' casting director reveals how audtion tapes often cross the line

'Bridgerton' casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry talks season 4 auditions and 'wannabe' candidates

July 03, 2024

Bridgerton casting director, Kelly Valentine Hendry, has made a shocking revelation after casting actors for the Netflix hit series since season 1.

Hendry, 47, was speaking on a recent episode of Should I Delete That? podcast when she revealed the extent actors have been going to get their big break. 

The casting director, who is now looking to hire for season 4, specifically for the role of Sophie Beckett, who catches the eye of Benedict Bridgerton, expressed her shock at receiving 'unsolicited' videos that are closer to adult films than audition tapes.

“It’s every day... I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited,” she told hosts Em Clarkson and Alex Light.

She said while the actors are not really crossing the line with physicality, but they do almost fall in that category. Similarly for the pictures, they're not nude but they're still quite sexually explicit. 

Hendry revealed how her inbox is always '90 percent' full of emails from people trying to get their big break on the hit series.

She also described one of the many auditions where candidates were going up and beyond to land a role.

One sent 'heavy-duty' plastic banner of herself dressed in a Regency-style costume, which was big enough to hang on 'scaffolding.'

“It’s a bit sad, really,” Henry said. “I don’t understand.”

While the production team hasn't really revealed the couple the season 4 of the show will follow but fans suspect it may be either Benedict or Francesca Bridgerton.

