Scooter Braun officially off the market: Source

Scooter Braun has been secretly dating for about three months now.

Sources also revealed that the mystery lady is no other than actress Rachelle Goulding.

“They have been exclusively dating for about three months now," Page Six quoted an insider.

Braun, 43, and Goulding, 38, even travelled to California’s scenic Napa Valley together the past few months and also attended the Stagecoach music festival as a couple in April.

“It’s very serious and he’s excited about it,” the source added.

Prior to this news, the HYBE America CEO has been single for nearly two months after settling his divorce from ex-wife Yael Cohen, with whom he welcomed sons, Jagger, and Levi, and daughter, Hart, in their eight years of long marriage.

Meanwhile, Goulding hasn't been romantically linked to anyone publicly since her last public relationship with Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford, with whom she split from in 2014 after a year of dating.

“It’s totally good. It’s totally good,” Crawford, now 38, was heard saying on The Kyle & Jackie O Show at the time, per E!, adding that the breakup was amicable. “We had fun.”

Goulding has been known for her roles on Firefly Lane, Reginald the Vampire, NCIS: Hawaii, Lucifer and General Hospital.