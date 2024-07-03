Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's ex-husband breaks silence on their 3-Year-Anniversary

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's ex-husband, Ryan Anderson said that he missed her on her three-year anniversary of when they first started dating in a TikTok live video.

It is pertinent to mention that, Ryan revealed that earlier in the day he got into a text argument with Blanchard's current boyfriend, Ken Urker recently as well.

In regards to that, while addressing Blanchard directly, Anderson said, "Sorry, Gypsy for fighting with Ken over text. I did ask how you were because I am genuinely curious how you're doing because we are going through the show thing and I am curious about you. Is what it is; I can't help it. I do still care whether you want me to or not."

Anderson began to length at admitting that he was feeling nostalgic as Tuesday marked three years since they first met.

He recalled, "July 2nd, I shot fireworks off for her tonight like three years ago. Yeah, I need to move on but guys I have my moments where I miss her and today is one of them. Because like I said I met her three years ago for the first time. We talked for a year and like a month before I got to meet her."

It is pertinent to mention that Blanchard and Anderson started talking when she was serving an eight-year prison sentence for her part in the murder of her mother. They got married when Gypsy was behind bars and got together when she got released in December, 2023. Moreover, four months later, she filed for a divorce.

After the divorce got filed, Blanchard got together with Urker, her former fiancé, and the two are currently dating.

To this Blanchard added, “Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life.”

In regards to Blanchard’s relationship update, Anderson addresses Urker and says, "That's why you came back, fool. You saw all the attention she was getting." Anderson alleges, ‘I don’t like Ken. He’s a punk.”

Furthermore, the conclusion of Anderson and Blanchard's relationship is being played out in the series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, currently airing on Lifetime.