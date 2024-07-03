Kylie Jenner ‘obsessed’ with surgeries despite crying about online trolls

Kylie Jenner lowkey agrees that she has gone too far with cosmetic surgeries, according to an insider.



The model recently teared up during a recent episode of The Kardashians as she talked about online trolls and how people are always talking about her looks.

Looking back at the criticism she got over her Paris Fashion Week look, Kylie started crying in front of sister Kendall Jenner, saying, “I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I’m kind of, so numb to people talking about my looks at this point, and I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or thinks that it’s OK,”

However, a source now tells Life & Style that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is thinking about getting more corrective surgeries to fix her previous blunders.

“She’s had deep insecurities about the way she looks since she was very young, which is the whole reason she’s had so much plastic surgery before the age of 25. But unfortunately, no matter how many procedures she gets, her insecurities never seem to go away,” they shared.

The tipster added, “Now, instead of fixating on what she wants to change about herself, she obsessively worries that she’s gone too far with the surgery and needs to get more to correct the mistakes.”