 
Geo News

King Charles honours 'extraordinary' people from Scotland

King Charles along with Queen Camilla and members of the Royal Family is visiting Scotland for Royal Week

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

King Charles honours extraordinary people from Scotland
King Charles honours 'extraordinary' people from Scotland

King Charles on Tuesday presented honours to extraordinary people from Scotland during an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Professor Sir Alexander McCall Smith received a Knighthood for services to literature, academia and charity from King Charles.

The monarch also honoured Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain with the King's Police Medal.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week.

Each year, the monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.

Known in Scotland as 'Royal Week', and to others as 'Holyrood Week', the week celebrates Scottish culture, achievement and community.

The traditional ceremony of the Keys took place in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, marking the start of Royal Week on Tuesday.

Scooter Braun officially off the market: Source
Scooter Braun officially off the market: Source
Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton continues royal duties, makes major decision amid cancer treatment
'Bridgerton' casting director reveals how audtion tapes often cross the line
'Bridgerton' casting director reveals how audtion tapes often cross the line
Miley Cyrus' bitter feud with father Billy Ray Cyrus laid bare
Miley Cyrus' bitter feud with father Billy Ray Cyrus laid bare
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce expresses real feelings for reality TV
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce expresses real feelings for reality TV
How Taylor Swift feels ‘different' with new boyfriend Travis Kelce
How Taylor Swift feels ‘different' with new boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth
Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth
Meghan Markle 'hot sector' approach as American Riviera Orchard boosts
Meghan Markle 'hot sector' approach as American Riviera Orchard boosts