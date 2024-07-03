King Charles honours 'extraordinary' people from Scotland

King Charles on Tuesday presented honours to extraordinary people from Scotland during an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.



Professor Sir Alexander McCall Smith received a Knighthood for services to literature, academia and charity from King Charles.

The monarch also honoured Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain with the King's Police Medal.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week.

Each year, the monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.

Known in Scotland as 'Royal Week', and to others as 'Holyrood Week', the week celebrates Scottish culture, achievement and community.



The traditional ceremony of the Keys took place in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, marking the start of Royal Week on Tuesday.