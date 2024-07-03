Travis Barker spills how his romance with Kourtney Kardashian began

Travis Barker has finally explained how his and Kourtney Kardashian's romance began.

In his latest interview with People magazine, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that he and the reality star were "workout buddies" before their relationship turned romantic.

“It's one of the main reasons we were so close,” said Travis, who exchanged vows with Kourtney in 2022 after around 18 months of dating.

“We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever,” he shared. “It was what started it all."

The musician continued that despite their busy schedules, he and Kourtney find time to work out together every day.



“We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out,” added the All the Small Things hitmaker.

For those unversed, Travis and Kourtney share a seven-month-old son, Rocky.

