Piers Morgan suggests new title for Prince Harry amid latest award

Piers Morgan said, "Prince Harry's inner voice led him to become a traitor"

July 03, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has finally reacted to Prince Harry’s nomination for prestigious Pat Tillman Award for service.

In his column for the New York Post, the outspoken journalist compared Prince Harry with Pat Tillman and dubbed the Duke as ‘royal traitor’.

“Pat Tillman is an American hero”, Morgan said and added about Prince Harry “A man who gave up serving his country to serve himself.”

The broadcaster also said about the Duke, “A man who so little understood the meaning of the word 'duty' that he swapped his job working for the public as a member of the British Royal Family for life in California as a greedy, money-grabbing celebrity trading off royal titles he does nothing to earn.”

Piers Morgan continued Tillman’s inner voice led him to become a patriotic hero.

While Prince Harry’s inner voice led him to become a traitor.

“Pat Tillman will be turning in his grave at this dishonoring of his name,” the journalist said about the honour to Prince Harry.

During this year’s ESPYS, ESPN will recognize exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service.

Among the esteemed recipients is Prince Harry, who will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. 

