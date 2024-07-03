 
Prince William's next royal outing without Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William has served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales

July 03, 2024

Prince William's next royal outing without Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William, Royal Honorary Air Commodore RAF Valley, will visit the airbase next Tuesday, 9th July for the first time since taking on the role from King Charles last year.

The future king had previously spent three years stationed at RAF Valley whilst serving as an RAF Search & Rescue pilot between 2010 – 2013, according to royal expert Cameron Walker.

The Prince of Wales is expected to visit the base without Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William has a strong affiliation with the Armed Forces, having served in the Army as a Platoon Commander in The Blues and Royals, before completing flying training in the Royal Air Force.

He served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.

Currently, the Prince of Wales is Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley.

