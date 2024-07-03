Princess Charlene, Prince Albert end divorce rumours on their 13th wedding anniversary

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have shared a new picture to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary amid latest divorce rumours.



The royal couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on 1st July and later shared a sweet photo on social media.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene posted the photo with caption “Happy Wedding Anniversary to Their Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.”

In the previously unseen photo, Princess Charlene and Albert are seen looking over the Prince’s Palace balcony, accompanied by their two children who are standing in front of them.



The new photo of the royal couple has seemingly ended the latest round of their divorce rumours plaguing them which began last year after the Princess abruptly deleted her personal Instagram account.

Charlene tied the knot to the Prince of Monaco in 2011 in a star-studded wedding ceremony attended by major royals including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh of Britain.