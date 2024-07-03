Sarah Ferguson wins hearts of Prince William, Harry on Princess Diana's birthday

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has seemingly won the hearts of Prince William and Prince Harry as she marked 63rd birthday of ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana.



Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother shared a never-before-seen photo with Princess Diana to celebrate her special day.

Sarah said, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind.”

She further said, “I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages for Diana with one saying, “I think she found support and relief in your company. Happy birthday Diana” followed by a heart emoticon.



Prince William and Harry did not publicly shared any message for their mother on her 63rd birthday, however, Sarah’s tribute to their mom has apparently won their hearts.

William and Harry do occasionally speak about their mother separately, it has been quite some time since they spoke about her together publicly.

However, back in 2021, the royal brothers unveiled a statue of Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.