David Beckham appears in Royal Box amid Kate Middleton's absence at Wimbledon

Former football legend David Beckham appeared in the Royal Box at day one of Wimbledon amid Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s absence.



Beckham, who shares a close bond with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sat in the prestigious booth to watch Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz take on Estonia’s Mark Lajal, as the tennis tournament kicked off on Monday.

Beckham was accompanied by his mother, Sandra, and the pair were joined by many star-studded faces, including Jamie Cullen, Alexander Armstrong, and Katherine Jenkins.

Later, taking to Instagram, David Beckham shared his photo with mom from the royal box and said “One of my favourite sports events of the year always love being at Wimbledon.”

David Beckham made his appearance amid reports Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment, could also make Wimbledon appearance amid recovery.



The future queen is a regular at Wimbledon and royal watchers are wondering if Kate will make an appearance at the tennis tournament this year.

Kensington Palace has not yet confirmed whether she will be attending Wimbledon.