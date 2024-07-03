 
Prince Harry is playing a symbolic game against Prince William, King Charles

July 03, 2024

Experts suspect Prince Harry is playing a symbolic game against Prince William and King Charles.

Royal commentator Esther Krakue issued this statement during one of her interviews with Sky News Australia’s Royal Report program.

The program revolved around the Prince’s living arrangements and saw Ms Krakue say, “It's very interesting that Prince Harry chose to date his official US residency on the day he was kicked out of Frogmore Cottage.”

She also went as far as to add that, “I think he was trying to send a message and it was very symbolic and I think the biggest message here is that it represents everything that could have been and is not and has been lost.”

“Potentially it represents what actually should never have been,” she also added before signing off. 

