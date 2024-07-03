Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of denying Archie, Lilibet’s basic rights

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are depriving their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, of their basic rights by keeping them away from the royal family.



The claim was made by the Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, who recently broke silence on his desire to meet his grandchildren.

In an interview with Woman's Weekly, Thomas expressed his sadness that the children are being "denied" a royal lifestyle and the opportunity to know their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” he said.

"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do,” Thomas added. "I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on."

He went on to add that the Sussex kids have "two grandpas who want to see them,” before joking that he never thought that he would be in the same position as King Charles someday.