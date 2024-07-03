Tom Cruise has ‘ulterior motives’ in befriending Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce?

Tom Cruise is accused of having a ‘hidden agenda’ as the superstar befriends popstar Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce after he recently attended one of her London concerts amid Eras tour.



The Mission: Impossible star was spotted at the Anti-Hero singer’s concert in Wembley's VIP section, where he was spotted bonding with the NFL star.

According to recent report by Closer Magazine, the actor is "buzzing" from the encounter and wants to collaborate with the couple on projects, raising suspicions in Swift’s close circle.

The insider said people close to Swift are wary of Cruise’s ties to Scientology. However, the insider assured that he has no such motives in forming friendship with the couple.

“The invite to Taylor’s concert meant so much to Tom,” they said of the Hollywood hunk. “He’s been floating ideas of how they can all collaborate on projects, and is also offering to introduce them to some of his favourite people and places in London.”

“As always with Tom, he’s very intense and excitable – he has this way of sweeping people up into his personal universe and not taking no for an answer,” they added.

The tipster continued, “Tom’s ties to Scientology are bound to make people in Taylor’s circle a little nervous,” adding, “But, by all accounts, he’s got no agenda when it comes to religion anymore – he’s past all that.”

“He’s still personally devoted to Scientology, but his primary concerns these days, aside from his career, is expanding his social network in the UK and beyond.”