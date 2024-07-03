Kate Middleton faces ‘darkest days’ without Prince Harry's support

Kate Middleton has been receiving support from her close family members except for Prince Harry as she goes through some of the ‘darkest days’ in her life amid cancer battle.



According to a royal biographer, the Duke of Sussex is busy living a star life in the US with his wife Meghan Markle, seemingly unaware how much Kate needs her friend right now.

In her piece for Closer Magazine, royal biographer Emily Andrews touched upon Kate and Harry’s relationship, alluding that it’s unlikely that they would ever reestablish their special bond.

Harry, who once called Kate ‘the sister I never had, but always wanted,’ never once visited her since she was diagnosed of cancer, as per media outlets.

Commenting on the distance between the two, she said that even cancer couldn't bridge the gap between the former friends.

"What has kept her going are her family and friends rallying round,” she penned. “Though sadly, the same can't be said for her brother-in-law, who she was once close to.”

“Now she's faced with her darkest days, where has Harry been?" Andrews continued. "With his new life in the US, high-profile TV appearances and a scathing book to boot, it is unlikely that Harry's shoulder will be one Kate has sought to cry on.”

“But, there lies the rub,” she added. “Surely illness is one of the most powerful reasons to reunite and to put the past firmly in the history books? Instead, the wedge appears to be even larger, with no sign of a bridge to connect the pair."