Lindsay Lohan celebrates 38th birthday

Lindsay Lohan feels ‘grateful for every moment’ as she turns 38

Actress Lindsay Lohan is marking her 38th birthday with her appreciation for 'every moment.'



“Another trip around the sun ????????????????????,” the former child star her Instagram caption to a smiling selfie on July 2.

“Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes,” Lohan added.

The Irish Wish star posed in front of a hedge wall filled with green leaves in her smiling selfie in a white blouse and a fun birthday cap that was decked out with faux candles.

Her fans wished her a very special birthday, as did Kathy Hilton, who commented, “????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????.”

In an interview with Nightline that aired on Saturday, June 29, the now 38-year-old said that she is recently returning to Walt Disney Studios to begin filming Freaky Friday 2 has made her feel “like a kid again.”



For those unversed, Lohan was 16 when she starred in the 2003 family comedy Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. In the film, the single mother and her teenage daughter switched lives with one another after receiving strange fortunes at a Chinese restaurant.