Pink disappointed as she cancels her Switzerland concert after doctor consultation

Pink cancels her Switzerland concert which was supposed to happen on July 3rd, after a consultation with her doctor.

The singer announced the break in her Summer Carnival tour on her Instagram, “I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday.”

Pink began to length on explaining, “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

In regards to the concert, she admitted she was looking forward to being there and 'making memories' and thus is deeply disappointed to cancel.

The singer also did not disclose the specific health reasons for the cancelation of the concert, but signed off by saying, “Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo.”



It is pertinent to mention that Pink’s concert and tour cancelation came a few days after she shared an emotional video on Instagram of her bidding farewell to her 13-year-old daughter Willow, who left to follow her dreams of Theatre, at the end of her time on the Summer Carnival tour.