Gwen Stefani celebrates Blake Shelton wedding anniversary: See pics

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for three years!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary on July 3.

Gwen took to Instagram to celebrate the special day, sharing a slew of photos from the duo’s wedding. The singer could be seen in her wedding dress with a large tulle skirt, kissing Blake in front of their multitiered wedding cake. "it has always been you," she wrote in the caption.





One of the photos also featured Gwen's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

The Purple Irises singer met Blake 10 years ago when the duo were judges on The Voice. They tied the knot in 2021 after beginning to date following their respective divorces from Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

In 2016, the Pour Me A Drink crooner reflected on their divorces and credited Gwen for saving his life, saying, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

Their anniversary comes after they faced divorce rumors earlier this year due to their time spent apart. Gwen addressed the rumors in April, telling Nylon magazine, Gwen said, "When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us."

“You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” she added.

"It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is," she concluded.